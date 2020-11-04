Driver Pulled Over For Hauling Snowmobile on Top of Car

“What do you mean I can’t drive down the road like this?” A driver was pulled over for towing a snowmobile....on TOP of the car.

A Wisconsin State Trooper had to remind the driver the proper way to transport a snowmobile. "We want to remind everyone hauling any type of load that it may not extend past the fender line on the left side or extend more than 6 inches beyond the fender line on the right side of the vehicle."

This driver needs a lesson from New Yorkers on how it's done.

Hauling snowmobiles on top of cars isn't uncommon in New York. There's been many times people have been seen with them not only on top of their cars but in the back too. And it's not just snowmobiles either. ATVs fit too. Take a look at all the times New Yorkers got creative, even if it's not legal, when hauling snowmobiles and ATVs.