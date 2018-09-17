Noomi Rapace , Rooney Mara , and now Claire Foy . We’ve seen so many versions of Lisbeth Salander – including three whole makeovers in just the original Rapace-led trilogy – but the latest iteration of the Swede with the dragon tattoo looks exceptionally bad ass.

Foy steps into the role for a reboot/sequel of sorts in The Girl in the Spider’s Web . Based on the fourth book in Steig Larsson’s Millennium series, which was completed by journalist David Lagercrantz after the author’s death, the movie tells a whole new story about Lisbeth’s past. Foy’s Lisbeth is busy tying up awful men and transferring all their money to their wives (honestly, the hero we need in 2018), but she’s also being chased by some mysterious figure from her past. Interestingly enough, the latest trailer seems to give away the big twist from the jump (at least what would seem to be a big third act twist).

The new movie comes from Don’t Breathe director Fede Alvarez and was co-written by him and Steven Knight. It also stars Sverrir Gudnason ( Borg McEnroe ) as a somewhat younger Mikael Blomkivist, as well as Lakeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks ( Blade Runner 2049 ), Vicky Krieps, Cameron Britton, Stephen Merchant, and Claes Bang ( The Square ). The Girl in the Spider’s Web hits theaters November 9.