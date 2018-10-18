‘The Curse of La Llorona’ Trailer: A New Nightmare From James Wan

Under the covers, behind locked doors, inside a car; we always like to think these hiding places will keep us safe from evil outsiders. But will humans ever learn?! Ghosts don’t knock, and pissed off ghosts sure as heck won’t hesitate to roll down the car windows themselves. Sadly, two kids learn this the hard way in the new James Wan -produced horror movie, The Curse of La Llorona .

In case the demons and ghosts of The Conjuring and Insidious didn’t spook you enough, Wan (along with co-producers Gary Dauberman and Emile Gladstone) has a new nightmare to haunt your dreams. Her name is La Llorona, or The Weeping Woman, a figure of folklore who’s said to have drowned her own children in a jealous rage when seeing her husband with another woman. As the legend goes, she then killed herself, and now spends eternity looking for her children, preying on other kiddos to replace her own. The Curse of La Llorona brings the Mexican folktale to life, and the first teaser trailer is full of Conjuring -esque horrors and jump scares.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona is stalking the night—and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope to survive La Llorona’s deadly wrath may be a disillusioned priest and the mysticism he practices to keep evil at bay, on the fringes where fear and faith collide. Beware of her chilling wail…she will stop at nothing to lure you into the gloom. Because there is no peace for her anguish. There is no mercy for her soul. And there is no escape from the curse of La Llorona.

The new horror movie comes from first-time feature director Michael Chaves, who will next helm The Conjuring 3 . Linda Cardellini stars alongside Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez, Sean Patrick Thomas, Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen and newcomer Roman Christou. The Curse of La Llorona hits theaters April 19, 2019.