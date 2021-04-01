The Buffalo Bills Are Finally Doing Something Fans Have Begged for a Long Time

Look, it's April Fool's Day, and trust me when it's April 1st you're immediately skeptical about these sort of things...but considering the Bills acknowledged the fact it is April 1st and the fact it's something fans have been asking for, for a long time, there's no way this is an April Fool's prank.

The Bills put out a video this morning, bragging about how "they're sticking with the gray facemasks" for the 2021 season, with a bunch of Bills players speaking about how much they loved it!

Turns out, that was the April Fool's joke.

In reality, the Bills are finally, after what seemed like years of fans asking for it, switching permanently to white face masks!

If you remember, the Bills wore the white face masks for their Thanksgiving Day victory over the Dallas Cowboys back in 2019. I remember fans everywhere clamoring for the white face masks to stay but most of the time, the Bills have worn gray face masks during regular-season games.

Yes, which color face masks they wear, just like jerseys or helmets, don't matter in the wins and loss columns...but it's clear that fans care about it and it's sports after all, which are meant to be fun.

I think the white face masks look much sharper than the gray ones and I for one am super happy they're finally switching!

