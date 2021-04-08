The Balanced Chef Storefront Set To Open In Rome

The Balanced Chef features freshly prepared, nutritious, meals that are dietitian-approved.

This is the future wave of fully prepared meals with reheat instructions that include the macronutrient and caloric information, making it simple to track your intake.

As you well know, dieting is the key to achieving optimal fitness results. Unfortunately, most people do not have the time, the desire, or the tools to regularly execute proper meals and often fail to accomplish their fitness goals as a result. With a variety of dietary options, we have meals available to satisfy the nutritional and lifestyle needs of everyone! [The Balanced Chef]

Brian Donovan, the Balanced Chef founder, is excited to announce his Storefront will open at 242 West Dominick Street in Rome on May 3, 2021, with temporary hours Monday-Friday from 9AM-3PM until the construction is finished. At that time, he will offer outdoor seating with extended hours and will also open on Saturdays.

The Balanced Chef is revamping its menu to include vegetarian options and is adding stirfry bowls with your choice of chicken, shrimp, steak, or tofu. They will continue with grab-and-go items, shakes, smoothies, salads, and desserts. Most of their meals are low sodium, gluten-free, and low cholesterol.

The Balanced Chef has grown from a “grab and go” prepared healthy meal to an online culinary phenomenon that caters, delivers, and offers guided nutritional services and consultations in addition to providing weekly meals to our valued customers.

Our mission is simple: regardless of your busy lifestyle, our goal is to make it a little easier by offering you convenient, delicious and balanced meal options. Using only high-quality ingredients, our meals are freshly prepared, and never frozen. Within two short minutes, you can enjoy a wholesome, chef-crafted meal that you can feel good about eating. With a passion for life and good food, it is our mission to provide you better fuel for a better life! [The Balanced Chef]

Are you ready to eat healthily, lose weight and feel great? Join the 6-week plan and receive your food without leaving your house. Here's how it works. Pick your meals and pay online, then your food will be delivered, and you and all you have to do is heat it. Simple as that. Bon Appetit.

