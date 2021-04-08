Alcohol To-Go Stays a Little Longer, Governor Extends Deliveries in New York

Alcohol to-go is staying a little longer in New York. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to continue serving takeout cocktails and wine for another 30 days. But they also have to continue serving food with alcohol when guest are dining in.

Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the measure that allows for the sale of alcohol with take out food deliveries. It was set to expire April 7, but will now continue until May 6, 2021. It may be extended again.

A spokesman for Governor Cuomo told the Times Union in Albany, the administration realizes the boost these beverages have been for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. “We understand the positive impact this has had for businesses during this trying time," Rich Azzopardi, senior adviser to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, told the Times Union.

The Governor also extended the requirement for bars and restaurants to sell food with all drink purchases until May 6, 2021.

Erie County Legislator Joe Lorigo is pushing to make alcohol to-go permanent in New York state. "As the many great bars and restaurants throughout our community recover from COVID-19, many of us are looking to show support in any way possible," Lorigo wrote in a petition he's encouraging people to sign and share.

Lorigo submitted a resolution, urging the state Legislature and Governor Cuomo to permanently allow for the sale of to-go beverages. "Considering many restaurants will see state-ordered diminished seating capacity, and a general reluctance of patrons to return until the coronavirus is contained, establishments with an on premise consumption license should be allowed to continue to sell alcoholic beverages for off premises consumption."