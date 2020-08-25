The Average First Snowfall Could Arrive in Utica in Just Two Months

Enjoying summer? Not to spoil your fun (or get you excited for winter) but we're just about 2 months away from the first average snowfall for Utica.

On average, the first snow arrives in the first week of November for our area. That's just two months away. In Syracuse, on average, the first snow arrives on November 6.

Since 2020 has been such an unusual year, maybe the first snowfall will fall out side the norm as well. So, what's the earliest snow has fallen in Utica and the surrounding area?

In 1987, Utica received .40" of snow on October 11, according to records maintained by the National Weather Service. Syracuse saw snow on October 1, but that was back in 1946.

The Old Farmer's Almanac says we can expect winter to be cold and snowy - which is good news for those of us who'd like to social distance from the skis or a snowmobile.

"The coldest periods will be in mid-December and mid-January, with the snowiest periods in mid-December, early January, and early to mid-March." If the almanac is right, maybe we can expect a white Christmas this year.

Are you ready to trade your garden hose for a rake...and then a shovel? Or would you prefer to see a later arrival of snow?

(h/t WYRK)