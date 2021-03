Mississippi pharmacist Savannah Malm called out a man online for posting videos of him making fake COVID-19 vaccination cards - and he wound up being fired from his marketing job.

Source: <a href="https://www.yahoo.com/news/florida-man-fired-tiktok-user-173022473.html">Yahoo News</a>