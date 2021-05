Every state has old antiquated laws that have been left on the books but not enforced for years. New York is no different we have dozens of crazy laws that if they were enforced would make New York a very different place to live.

Get our free mobile app

Here are my ten favorite old laws that technically are still on the books today. Check out www.stupidlaws.com for more old laws in New York.

Stupid New York Laws That Are Still On The Books