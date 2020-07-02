A recent graduate at Proctor High School claims one of her former teachers sent inappropriate messages on Facebook and she's not alone.

"Me and multiple girls, two recent graduates and underclassmen have received messages through Facebook from him that have made us all uncomfortable," Angelina shared on Facebook.

The other girls asked to remain anonymous but screenshots of their conversations with Mr. Andrew Pedone were shared. "This man clearly cannot control himself around minors and shouldn’t be trusted working with kids. I don’t know how many times he has done this in the past but I do know that if it goes unchecked he will continue to do it in the future."

Alexandria said the same thing happened to her with a different teacher when she was in high school and she wishes she's spoken out about it like Angelina.

Photo Credit - Alexandria Haddad

Angelina says a report has been filed with police and school administrators and the school's principal has since contacted her mother. She's also heard from several other girls who've experienced the same thing since she's spoken out. "This behavior is dangerous and is actively putting young girls at risk."

Pedone taught Career & Financial Management and Marketing at Proctor and was making almost $45,000 in the Utica City School District according to See Through NY, a website showing taxpayers how their tax dollars are being spent. And a search on the New York certification site has no record of Pedone ever being a certified teacher.

We reached out to the Utica City School district for a comment and are waiting to hear back.

"On behalf of the rest of the Proctor high school staff we do not condone this," Ashlee Elizabeth shared on Angelina's Facebook post. "We are all disgusted and embarrassed by this. This is not something that should ever happen, especially from an educator. He is a disgrace, and I for one, am so sorry to all of the girls who were subjected this pervert. We failed you, and I am so, so sorry."

We tried to reach out to Pedone, but he has since taken down his Facebook page.

Students can report any inappropriate behavior by making a formal complaint to the Office of Student support services at 518-486-6090.