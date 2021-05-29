Taking A Trip to Leonardsville, New York

Let's get to know the places that make our community great. Our focus today is on Leonardsville. A hamlet in the town of Brookfield in Madison County. Word has it that this hamlet on the Unadilla River was named after Reuben Leonard. Reuben operated a grocery store and dry goods business that was also a drop off location for mail.

The first thing that comes to mind when Leonardsville is mentioned, is The Horned Dorset Inn. For those who have been to the Horned Dorset Inn, they back up the claim that this is, "The quintessential destination for memorable fine dining and lodging in Central New York State." This Madison County gem offers Classical and contemporary French cuisine and Victorian accommodations. The Horned Dorset Inn and Restaurant buildings were listed as part of “The Wheeler Block Complex” on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

If you don't get the chance to visit Leonardsville before Father's Day, make sure June 20th is the day. The Leonardsville Fire Department is making sure that Fathers have a perfect start to their day. At the Fire Hall on Mill Street in Leonardsville, the Fire Department is having a Drive Thru Donation Pancake Breakfast. Servings go from 7-10:30 and now for the mouth-watering menu. Panckaes of course! Complemented by scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage and REAL, I emphasize REAL New York maple syrup. Leonardsville, New York is one of the many great places that makes this a truly special community. So find out for yourself what makes Leonardsville so special.