Take an Online Class From an Ivy League University… For Free

Don't sit at home and twiddle your thumbs! All eight Ivy League schools are now offering over 450 courses that you can access online for free.

Brown, Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale, and Columbia Universities, and the University of Pennsylvania are all offering courses in a wide variety of subjects.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

You can learn about how to improve your public speaking with Harvard's rhetoric course, learn the basics of engineering from Brown, or study how to crowdfund for your business through the University of Pennsylvania. The list goes on and on, and there are options for every type of person.

The best part of it all is that all the courses are free and accessible to everyone. Not only are the Ivy League schools extremely hard to get into, they're also super expensive, and now you can get a taste of what some of the best universities in the country are teaching.

Browse the full course catalog online right now and start learning something new!