Take a Ride With Mr. Shake, Hitting the Rails in Richfield Springs

Mr. Shake is hitting the rails in Richfield Springs, New York.

If you're not familiar with Richfield Springs, "Mr. Shake," it's the iconic image of a dapper dipper seen on the side of #5. It was from the old highway sign used for many years along State Highway 2 and is recognized by many in the area.

Mr. Shake has taken to the rails on the Lackawanna Railroad in Richfield Springs for evening rides on the Frontier Town Train every Saturday night. Trains run every half hour from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM.

Tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for kids and are available at the station during train times.

The Lackawanna Railroad Richfield Springs Branch in central New York runs along an 18 plus mile corridor. It ran passenger trains on the Richfield Springs branch from 1870 to 1937. For 67 years the railroad played an important role in the everyday lives of people in those communities fortunate enough to be along the route.

Although passenger travel ended in 1937, freight service continued on the line until 1992. Now, the roadbeds, in many cases, have been turned into recreational trails.

Pick up a cone or sundae at Mr. Shake, located at 663 NY-28 in Richfield Springs and then head over to the Columbia train station for a ride on the rails. Parking is available in the Newark Milk and Cream Creamery. Trains depart across the street.

Trains will also be running from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM for an Independce Day celebration on Monday July 5th at Lackawanna Trail Park. Take a guided tour on the Mink Creek adventure train. Hikers and walkers can also explore 4.5 miles of railroad bed walking trails.

This will be the last chance to ride and visit for a few weeks. The railroad will be closed for summer vacation until July 17th.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List