Take a Peek Inside This Million Dollar New Hartford Home with an Indoor Pool and Theater

This New Hartford home looks like it's been ripped from the pages of a magazine. This million-dollar listing has its own indoor swimming pool and a movie theater. Take a peek inside.

Credit: Coldwell Banker Faith Properties/John Brown Team via Realtor.com

The Higby Road home sits on 23 acres of land, is over 5,000 square feet, and has 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. You can tell it was custom designed to be the perfect place for entertaining - and it has a pool inside. Imagine, swimming in your own pool in the dead of a Central New York winter.

Aside from the absolutely incredible interior, the views are to die for (and honestly, might be my favorite part). You can see for miles from the two-story windows.

The home is currently listed for $1.69 million, so it's not cheap - but wow, it is stunning. John Brown of Coldwell Banker Faith Properties is the broker.

Have you ever seen anything so incredible? Imagine waking up in that home every day.