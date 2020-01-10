Taco Bell to Pay Northeast Managers $100,000 in New Initiative

Taco Bell is going to have to sell a whole lot more triple layer burritos to cover THIS.

Taco Bell is going to start testing higher salaries--MUCH higher salaries--to see if it helps them attract and retain better staff for their stores. How high is high? How do you feel about $100,000 for a store manager?

Right now, managers get paid between $50,000 and $80,000. But the labor market is pretty challenging right now with low unemployment, and Taco Bell is having trouble attracting good people at those salaries . . . so they're raising the stakes.

They're going to be testing the higher salaries at some of their locations in the Northeast and Midwest.

There's no word on whether other fast food chains might also start paying people six-figure salaries to compete.

Would you be interested in working at Taco Bell for $100K?