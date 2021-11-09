SUNY Poly Continues Remote Learning Today Because of COVID

Classes for SUNY Poly in Utica will continue to be remote today. The school says that students and staff who are regularly tested for COVID must do so by later today, Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Staff who can work remotely - and are authorized to - are encouraged to do so.

The school says an increased positivity rate in campus housing on the Utica campus sparked the move to go virtual this week. University officials say that they expect more positive cases to be reported today. There is an increase in cases in Oneida County, where the Utica campus is located, and the school says that the increase in cases is in line with that.

As of this posting the campus closures do not affect the Albany campus.

Drop test kits for students and staff are located at the traffic circle near Kunsela Hall. All other campus buildings are closed with some exceptions.

There are no indoor events on the Utica campus. All events that can be held outdoors must continue to stay outdoors through Tuesday.

The campus dining hall is open for takeout only.

The school says that the situation will be reassessed later today as test results come in. Students and staff will be notified via e-mail about the work status for the rest of the week.

Students are reminded that course information is in Blackboard. Up to date information can be found on the SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s website.

