SUNY Oneonta is moving the Spring 2020 commencement to Saturday, Aug. 29 because of the coronavirus outbreak. The format for the event will be the same as originally intended, with ceremonies in the Alumni Field House at 9 a.m., 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. President Barbara Jean Morris says especially now, against a backdrop of adversity and change, it is vital to remember and celebrate all that they are achieving.