SUNY Morrisville Dairy Drive-Thru Extended to Every Friday

SUNY Morrisville held one of central New York's first drive-through dairy pickups to help dairy farmers and families in need during the coronavirus pandemic. After two successful weeks and a number of generous donations to keep the program running, they have extended the pickups to every Friday.

Just like in past weeks, families who wish to pick up dairy products will not need to leave their car; volunteers will hand them a bag of pre-packaged items as they drive through. While the drive is open and completely free to anyone, monetary donations are accepted.

The drive will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. (or until supplies are gone) every Friday until further notice on the SUNY Morrisville campus. Just turn onto Eaton Street and follow signs to the dairy drive.

In past weeks, dairy items have included pasteurized milk, cottage cheese, yogurt, ice cream, and sour cream. These products have been donated by a number of local farmers and dairy producers who are struggling now more than ever because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We wanted to do something to help those in the community during these difficult times,” Ashley Adams Marshall, SUNY Morrisville's assistant professor of dairy science, said. “Not only does this help those in need in our community, but it also helps the struggling dairy industry since the demand on dairy products has dropped dramatically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Keep up on the latest coronavirus news by clicking on 'Red Coronavirus Banner at the top of the page' or in the Trending Bar. Make sure to download our app and turn on notifications.