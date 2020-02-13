Steve Miller Band Announce ‘Americana’ Tour

The Steve Miller Band will embark on the Americana tour this summer. The co-headlining trek with country legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will hit outdoor venues across North America.

They'll begin June 13 in at the Travis County Expo Center in Austin and wrap it up Sept. 4 at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Wash. The dates include a pair of festival dates (on Aug. 8 and 9) with Brian Wilson and Taj Mahal. Comedian and country singer Gary Mule Deer will serve as opening act, though neither he nor Stuart will perform at the Ontario shows or on the last three dates. Matthew Curry, a 24-year-old blues guitarist from Bloomington, Ill., will open in Ontario; a support act hasn't been announced for the September concerts.

You can see all the dates below and get ticketing details at Miller's website.

“Touring with Marty and the Superlatives is inspirational,” Miller said in a statement. “This is undoubtedly one of the most talented touring combinations I’ve ever been involved in. We look forward to continuing working together to explore the roots of American music. Adding the musical comedy of Gary Mule Deer to the show will be an unexpected treat for our fans. I’m delighted to be able to tour with these great artists and to bring the Steve Miller Band audience the best of the best.”

“Touring with the Steve Miller Band has proved to be magical," Stuart added. "It is indeed an honor to go across the nation with Steve and the Steve Miller Band.”

Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart Americana 2020 Tour

June 13 — Austin, TX @ Travis County Expo Center

June 15 — Allen, TX @ Allen Event Center

June 16 — Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

June 19 — Thackersville, OK @ Winstar

June 20 — Quapaw, OK @ Downstream Amphitheater

June 23 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

June 24 — Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

June 29 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens

June 30 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

July 9-10 — Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

July 12 — Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

July 14 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field

July 15 — Sun Valley, ID @ Sun Valley Pavilion

July 18 — Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort Events Center

July 19 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove

July 22 — Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

July 23 — Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum

July 25 — Kemptville, ON @ Kemptville Live

July 26 — Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre

July 28 — Orillia, ON @ Entertainment Centre

July 30 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort

July 31 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

Aug. 1 — Sunbury, PA @ Spyglass Ridge Winery

Aug. 8 — Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 9 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Aug. 12 — Glen Allen, VA @ Innsbrook Pavilion

Aug. 14 — Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion

Aug. 15 — Bridgeport, CT @ The Ballpark at Harbor Yard

Aug. 21 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 22 — Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair

Aug. 24 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden

Aug. 27 — Walla Walla, WA @ The Range Amphitheater

Aug. 29 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Aug. 30 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 1 — Victoria, BC @ Save on Foods Centre

Sept. 2 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific National Exhibition Fair

Sept. 4 — Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair