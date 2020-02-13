Steve Miller Band Announce ‘Americana’ Tour
The Steve Miller Band will embark on the Americana tour this summer. The co-headlining trek with country legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives will hit outdoor venues across North America.
They'll begin June 13 in at the Travis County Expo Center in Austin and wrap it up Sept. 4 at the Washington State Fair in Puyallup, Wash. The dates include a pair of festival dates (on Aug. 8 and 9) with Brian Wilson and Taj Mahal. Comedian and country singer Gary Mule Deer will serve as opening act, though neither he nor Stuart will perform at the Ontario shows or on the last three dates. Matthew Curry, a 24-year-old blues guitarist from Bloomington, Ill., will open in Ontario; a support act hasn't been announced for the September concerts.
You can see all the dates below and get ticketing details at Miller's website.
“Touring with Marty and the Superlatives is inspirational,” Miller said in a statement. “This is undoubtedly one of the most talented touring combinations I’ve ever been involved in. We look forward to continuing working together to explore the roots of American music. Adding the musical comedy of Gary Mule Deer to the show will be an unexpected treat for our fans. I’m delighted to be able to tour with these great artists and to bring the Steve Miller Band audience the best of the best.”
“Touring with the Steve Miller Band has proved to be magical," Stuart added. "It is indeed an honor to go across the nation with Steve and the Steve Miller Band.”
Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart Americana 2020 Tour
June 13 — Austin, TX @ Travis County Expo Center
June 15 — Allen, TX @ Allen Event Center
June 16 — Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
June 19 — Thackersville, OK @ Winstar
June 20 — Quapaw, OK @ Downstream Amphitheater
June 23 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
June 24 — Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
June 29 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens
June 30 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
July 9-10 — Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
July 12 — Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
July 14 — Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field
July 15 — Sun Valley, ID @ Sun Valley Pavilion
July 18 — Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort Events Center
July 19 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove
July 22 — Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
July 23 — Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum
July 25 — Kemptville, ON @ Kemptville Live
July 26 — Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre
July 28 — Orillia, ON @ Entertainment Centre
July 30 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort
July 31 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
Aug. 1 — Sunbury, PA @ Spyglass Ridge Winery
Aug. 8 — Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 9 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 11 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Aug. 12 — Glen Allen, VA @ Innsbrook Pavilion
Aug. 14 — Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion
Aug. 15 — Bridgeport, CT @ The Ballpark at Harbor Yard
Aug. 21 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
Aug. 22 — Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair
Aug. 24 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden
Aug. 27 — Walla Walla, WA @ The Range Amphitheater
Aug. 29 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Aug. 30 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sept. 1 — Victoria, BC @ Save on Foods Centre
Sept. 2 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific National Exhibition Fair
Sept. 4 — Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair