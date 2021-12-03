Styx and REO Speedwagon Announce Summer 2022 Tour
Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy are set to join forces next summer for the Live & UnZoomed tour.
The trek will hit 35 cities beginning on May 31 in Grand Rapids, Mich. and is presently set to wrap on Aug. 21 in Wantagh, N.Y. Tickets go on sale Dec. 10. You can see the complete list of tour dates below.
“Three years ago, none of us knew what Zoom was,” Styx's Lawrence Gowan said with a laugh in an exclusive interview with UCR. “It was just a word I remember using as a kid about a car that’s going fast. I got a call from the office saying, ‘We’re going to do a Zoom call’ and I went, ‘What the hell is that?’”
A humorous video announcing the tour, which you can watch below, finds Styx’s Tommy Shaw and REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin catching up on their activities away from the road. Loverboy’s Mike Reno intermittently joins the conversation, in a fashion that feels very much like “zoombombing.”
Cronin tells UCR the upcoming dates are “very special,” pointing to a 20-year touring relationship shared by REO and Styx. “You throw Loverboy in, and that just brings it over the top.”
Echoing Cronin’s comments, Reno told UCR in a separate conversation that he’s thrilled to mount Loverboy’s first full tour since the pandemic began. “We’re so ready to get back on the road. It’s going to be a blast.”
The three groups come armed with an impressive arsenal of classic-rock favorites, but also have current projects as well. Styx will continue to highlight material from Crash of the Crown, their 2021 studio album. Reno says Loverboy has new music in the works, while Cronin is hoping to have his much-discussed memoir out to coincide with the tour.
Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy, Live & UnZoomed 2022 Tour
May 31 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
June 1 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
June 3 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 4 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino, Amphitheatre
June 7 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
June 8 - Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 10 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
June 11 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 13 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amphitheatre
June 14 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre
June 17 - Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 18 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 19 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ ITHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 8 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
July 9 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 12 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
July 13 - Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre
July 15 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 16 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
July 19 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 22 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre
July 23 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 24 - Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 5 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Aug. 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 8 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
Aug. 10 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 12 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 14 - Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 17 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 19 @ Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 20 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 21 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater