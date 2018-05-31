Styx, Joan Jett and Tesla Kick Off Tour: Set Lists and Photos

Styx and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts kicked off their co-headlining summer tour last night at the Five Point Amphitheatre in Irvine, Calif., with Tesla opening the show.

Check out their full set lists and exclusive photos below.

Styx's 16-song headlining set consisted of four songs from last year's The Mission , a concept album about traveling to Mars and their first album of new material since 2003's Cyclorama . Keyboardist Lawrence Gowan used Queen 's " Bohemian Rhapsody " for his solo spotlight, while founding bassist Chuck Panozzo came out for "Fooling Yourself," the main set closer "Come Sail Away" and the final song of the show, "Renegade."

Perhaps the most surprising moment of the evening came when Styx began the encore with "Mr. Roboto." The song and its album, Kilroy Was Here , were a key factor in their split with singer Dennis DeYoung , who came up with the record's concept. They reportedly have not played the song in its entirety since that tour ended, and, given that DeYoung sang it to backing tapes, last night marked the first-ever full-band performance of the Top 10 hit.

Styx marked the occasion by posting a video of their performance to their Facebook page.

Jett's set began with "Bad Reputation" and continued with crowd-pleasing songs like "Cherry Bomb," "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," Bruce Springsteen 's "Light of Day," "Love Is All Around" (the theme from The Mary Tyler Moore Show ) and "I Hate Myself for Loving You." She closed with a cover of Sly and the Family Stone's "Everyday People."

Tesla opened the evening, and their seven-song set gave little time for anything more than their biggest hits, including "Signs" and "Love Song." A new album, Shock , is due sometime in June. Last summer, the band toured with Def Leppard , whose guitarist Phil Collen produced the album, as well as Poison .

The tour hits more than two dozen more stops over the next few weeks before wrapping up on July 15 at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J.

Styx, May 30, 2018, Irvine, Calif.

1. "Gone Gone Gone"

2. "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)"

3. "The Grand Illusion"

4. Lady

5. Light Up

6. "Rockin the Paradise"

7. "Radio Silence"

8. "Miss America "

9. "The Outpost"

10. "Fooling Yourself"

11. "Too Much Time"

12. "Khedive"

13. "Bohemian Rhapsody"

14. "Come Sail Away"

Encore

15. "Mr. Roboto"

16. "Renegade"

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, May 30, 2018, Irvine, Calif.

1. "Bad Reputation"

2. "Cherry Bomb"

3. "Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)"

4. "Victim of Circumstance "

5. "You Drive Me Wild"

6. "Light of Day"

7. "Fetish"

8. "Love Is Pain"

9. "Fresh Start"

10. "Love Is All Around"

11. "I Love Rock 'n' Roll"

12. "Crimson and Clover"

13. "I Hate Myself for Loving You"

14. "Everyday People"

Tesla, May 30, 2018, Irvine, Calif.

1. "I Wanna Live"

2. "Hang Tough"

3. "Heaven's Trail"

4. "Signs"

5. "Love Song"

6. "Little Suzi"

7. "Modern Day Cowboy"