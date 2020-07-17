Stunning CNY Photos of Comet Neowise

You still have a few more nights to catch a glimpse of Comet Neowise start looking just after sunset until Sunday, July 19. Face northwest at dusk, avoiding trees or buildings to have a clear view of the northwest horizon.

Photo by Nic Phelps

Lake Champlain July 15, 2020.

Nic Phelps

Comet Neowise will be just below the Big Dipper giving there are clear skies and your away from city lights.

Photo by Joe Falcetti

Oswego, New York

Joe Falcetti

NASA says Comet Neowise won't be back for 6,800 years! So it's safe to say, this is our only chance to see it.

Photo by Joe Falcetti

Oswego, New York

Joe Falcetti

Photo by Sam Fanizzi

Camillus, New York.

Sam Fanizzi

Photo by John Anthony DeNicola

Comet Neowise, Fair Haven New York July 14, 2020.

John Anthony DeNicola

Photo by Stacy Brown, July 16, 2020.

Stacy Brown

Photo by Keith Eric Goehner

July 16, 2020.

Keith Eric Goehner

Photo by John Anthony DeNicola

Lake Ontario (Fair Haven New York ) July 14, 2020.

John Anthony DeNicola

Photo by Stacy Brown

July 16, 2020.

Stacy Brown

Photo by Gary F Dean

Comet Neowise over Lake Champlain, July 15, 2020.

Gary F Dean

Photo by Kevin Colton

Comet Neowise makes an appearance in the Finger Lakes of Upstate New York. This is a photo Kevin took July 13, 2020, around 4:30 am over Seneca Lake. He says it's worth getting up to see!

Kevin Colton

Photo by Lisa Sipp-Vallee

July 15, 2020.

While you were sleeping...The comet Neowise flew over Sherrill, New York (and a few other places lol) An amazing sight to see and won't be seen again for 6,800 more years.

Lisa Sipp-Vallee

Photo by Duane Womack

Duane Womack

Photo by Timothy Turtura‎

July 16, 2020.

Here is a beautiful shot of 2 shooting stars and one comet at Lake Ontario

Timothy Turtura‎

Experts say to go outside and look up around the time that the first stars start to show as you won't be able to see it before that. NASA says the comet will be about as bright as some of the stars in the Big Dipper and will look like a fuzzy star with a tail. If you have binoculars or a small telescope, you'll get a much better view.