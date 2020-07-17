Stunning CNY Photos of Comet Neowise
You still have a few more nights to catch a glimpse of Comet Neowise start looking just after sunset until Sunday, July 19. Face northwest at dusk, avoiding trees or buildings to have a clear view of the northwest horizon.
Photo by Nic Phelps
Lake Champlain July 15, 2020.
Comet Neowise will be just below the Big Dipper giving there are clear skies and your away from city lights.
Photo by Joe Falcetti
Oswego, New York
NASA says Comet Neowise won't be back for 6,800 years! So it's safe to say, this is our only chance to see it.
Photo by Joe Falcetti
Oswego, New York
Photo by Sam Fanizzi
Camillus, New York.
Photo by John Anthony DeNicola
Comet Neowise, Fair Haven New York July 14, 2020.
Photo by Stacy Brown, July 16, 2020.
Photo by Keith Eric Goehner
July 16, 2020.
Photo by John Anthony DeNicola
Lake Ontario (Fair Haven New York ) July 14, 2020.
Photo by Stacy Brown
July 16, 2020.
Photo by Gary F Dean
Comet Neowise over Lake Champlain, July 15, 2020.
Photo by Kevin Colton
Comet Neowise makes an appearance in the Finger Lakes of Upstate New York. This is a photo Kevin took July 13, 2020, around 4:30 am over Seneca Lake. He says it's worth getting up to see!
Photo by Lisa Sipp-Vallee
July 15, 2020.
While you were sleeping...The comet Neowise flew over Sherrill, New York (and a few other places lol) An amazing sight to see and won't be seen again for 6,800 more years.
Photo by Duane Womack
Photo by Timothy Turtura
July 16, 2020.
Here is a beautiful shot of 2 shooting stars and one comet at Lake Ontario
Experts say to go outside and look up around the time that the first stars start to show as you won't be able to see it before that. NASA says the comet will be about as bright as some of the stars in the Big Dipper and will look like a fuzzy star with a tail. If you have binoculars or a small telescope, you'll get a much better view.