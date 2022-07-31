Strip Club For Sale in Hamburg, New York For Cheap Price

There is a strip club for sale in Hamburg, New York and according to the real estate listing it is a 'million dollar business.' The listing also states that The Stiletto Club (or to some known as Seductions) is the only strip club in the southtowns of Western New York. Here is how much the property is going for:

3747 Lake Shore Rd

Buffalo, NY 14219

$1,550,000

You can take a look at all of the pictures of the property by scrolling down. The post claims it is a 'million dollar business'. Here is what they said about getting the financial statements.

Financials will be disclosed upon receipt of confidentiality agreement. Prior Lease Information Available.

Property owner is the founder of the world famous: Sundowner. Canada's #1 Gentlemen's Club.

Cash Sale Preferred. Owner will consider Seller Financed Proposals. Price reflects property and multi million dollar business opportunity. Sale Price, terms and monthly payment to be presented with proposal", according to the listing on Loopnet.

UPDATE: The property is now pending. Though, the selling real estate agent encourages interested buyers to still make offers until closing.

This is not the only strip club that has been up for sale recently. An old, longtime strip club in Cheektowaga went on the market in the Spring. It was priced nearly one million dollars more than this one in Hamburg. We discovered that the strip clubs at both 777 Aero Drive and 3747 Lake Shore Rd can be sold as a package. The owner of both also owns the famous Sundowner in Canada.

Strip Club For Sale in Hamburg, New York What strip club is for sale in Hamburg?