Crashing Waves Encase Multiple Homes In Ice At Hoover Beach [PHOTOS]

Remember a few years ago when crashing waves along Lake Erie in Hamburg encased a car in ice at Hoak's parking lot?

Well, it's happened again, only this time to an ENTIRE HOUSE. Check out the photos below of this house encased in pure ice at Hoover Beach in Hamburg.

Crashing waves encase multiple homes in ice.

It wasn't the only house either, as multiple homes are encased in ice, according to WGRZ.

Here's another photo, courtesy of WIVB!

Absolutely incredible. It really shows you the power of winds. The house on the other side was completely unaffected. It's all about that wind direction.