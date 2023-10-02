What the Heck Does ‘Stop 7′ Road in Westmoreland Mean?

If you've ever hopped on or off the NYS Thruway in Westmoreland, Stop 7 Road might be a familiar name. But have you ever considered the origins of the name 'Stop 7'?

Taken out of context, it's a weird name for a road. So it stands to reason that there's some meaning behind it.

It's not because there are seven stop signs in the area.

It could be a reference to the seven hamlets... after all, 7 Hamlets Brewing Company is in the area.

...but that's not it, either.

I recently posed the question to several Mohawk Valley Facebook groups, and here's what they told me:

The origins of the term "Stop 7" date all the way back to the historic rail road map. Theresa McFadden said:

[Stop 7] was the 7th stop for the trolley ... [Rt] 233 was the 8th stop. Stop 7 was originally Comstock Road.

As you can see from the above image, stop number 7 was indeed the formerly-named Comstock Highway, which corroborates the above statement. Just one of the many stops along the old Oneida Line, which ran from Utica to Syracuse.

Pretty cool little slice of history right there!

I suspected that the name 'Stop 7' had some historical reference, I just didn't know the specifics. So if you're like me, and always wondered what 'Stop 7 Road' meant... wonder no more! We finally have the answer.

