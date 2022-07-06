Stoked – Utica Skateparks Getting $2 Million To Grind On

Skaters in and around Utica are kinda-stoked. The city is preparing to pour $2 million into pair of skateparks - to include a rehab of the city's existing facility in West Utica and a rad new setup at T.R Proctor Park.

It's part of an overall $20 million investment in city parks - funded by the $60 million Utica received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The Jason Waterman Skateboarding Facility located within Lincoln Park will be overhauled, but it's footprint will remain within the existing slab that sits there today, city officials say.

Additionally, a brand new inground super skatepark, along with a pump track for bikes and a new splash pad are among the investments coming to T.R. Proctor in East Utica, Councilwoman Katie Aiello said.

T.R. Proctor Park is located near the triangle of Eagle St., Albany St., and Culver Ave.

The city is hosting a meeting to discuss the future of the two sites on Thursday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Parkway Rec Center.

The public is encouraged to participate in Thursday's meeting as park developers from Spohn Ranch will be on hand. Spohn Ranch is an award-winning skatepark design and build firm based in California.

This is the second meeting on the skateparks. The first had about 50 people in attendance, Aiello said.

While the actual design and layout of the parks is still being determined, it is hoped the projects would begin next summer, she said.

