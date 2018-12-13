Stevie Nicks Calls Rock Hall Vote a ‘Glorious Feeling’
Stevie Nicks called her induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame a "glorious feeling."
Her victory was announced earlier today. Def Leppard, the Zombies, Roxy Music, Radiohead, Janet Jackson and the Cure will also be inducted next year.
“I have a lot to say about this,” Nicks said in a statement reprinted by Rolling Stone. “But I will save those words for later. For now I will just say, I have been in a band since 1968. To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It’s a glorious feeling.”
Nicks is already in the Hall for her work with Fleetwood Mac. She and her boyfriend at the time, Lindsey Buckingham, joined the band on New Year's Eve 1974, changing the fortunes of everyone involved. Nicks and Buckingham had released an unsuccessful album in 1973; Fleetwood Mac, around since 1968, went on to become one of the biggest bands in rock history.
As the '80s dawned, Nicks launched a concurrent solo career with Bella Donna, and went on to release a string of Top 40 hits, including "Edge of Seventeen," "Stand Back" and "Talk to Me. Since Fleetwood Mac's late-'90s reunion, she's released only three solo albums, with 2014's closet-cleaning 24 Karat Gold: Songs From the Vault being the most recent. She's embarked on many solo tours over the years, as well.
A revamped Fleetwood Mac, with Mike Campbell and Neil Finn replacing Buckingham, end the first leg of their North American tour in Los Angeles tonight. They'll reconvene in Houston on Feb. 5 and continue through April 5, when they wrap up in Philadelphia. You can check out all the tour dates here.