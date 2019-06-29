Watch Steven Tyler Sitting in With Paul McCartney

Last night, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Paul McCartney got some vocal help from Steven Tyler. The Aerosmith singer sat in for "Helter Skelter."

In the video below that Tyler posted to Facebook, Tyler is on the side of the stage as the former Beatle and his band are playing the coda of "Hey Jude." He briefly sings a "na-na" and calls what's about to happen "a situation that just makes your day." The video then cuts to Tyler and McCartney midway through a chorus of the White Album track, and the duo eventually trade lead vocals until the song comes to its conclusion.

Tyler was in Vegas because Aerosmith are playing their Deuces Are Wild show this weekend at the 5,200-seat Park Theater in the Park MGM Hotel & Casino, which is across the street from the T-Mobile Arena. Their initial run of 18 shows concludes on July 9, but they'll be returning for another 17 scattered between Sept. 21 and Dec. 4. In August, they'll bring the show to three MGM-owned casinos on the East Coast.

Last month, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry admitted that he initially had some reservations about the idea of doing a residency in Las Vegas, but has since changed his mind. "I thought I was going to be bored doing this by now, the way everybody was talking about it," he said. "You know, ‘You don't have to travel every day; it's all automated, the lights, moving stuff.’ Well the bottom line is, when we go out there, it's a new audience and it's like a whole different show. … You have to go out there and win them over. If you have a night where everything was great, you still gotta do another great one tomorrow. You gotta try. You're always starting from zero every time you walk out there. So, that part is exciting. Frankly, I haven't been bored yet.”