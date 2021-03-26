Steven Tyler Year-by-Year Photos: 1973-2020

We’re celebrating the amazing career of Steven Tyler with photos from 1973 to 2020.

Born Steven Victor Tallarico, the future Aerosmith frontman was born and raised in New York, moving from Manhattan to the Bronx and eventually Yonkers throughout his childhood. Music was in his blood, as Steven’s father Victor A. Tallarico was a classically trained pianist who taught at a local high school.

Tyler got into trouble into his high school years, as many teenagers do. The future rock star was expelled prior to graduation due to marijuana use.

The singer’s life would be changed forever in 1969 when he attended rock show in New Hampshire. On stage was a group called the Jam Band, featuring guitarist Joe Perry and bassist Tom Hamilton. Tyler liked what he heard and by 1970, the musicians were working together. Guitarist Brad Whitford soon came into the fold, as Aerosmith was born.

The band’s self-titled debut was released in 1973, but it was the following LPs – 1974’s Get Your Wings and 1975’s Toys in the Attic – that elevated Aerosmith to wider fame.

Their career would ultimately be defined by extreme highs and lows. Aerosmith’s mid-’70s breakout delivered multi-platinum results, but that success petered out by the end of the decade. They then came roaring back in the late ‘80s on the back of 1987's Permanent Vacation, 1989's Pump and 1993's Get a Grip, which collectively sold more than 20 million copies in the U.S. alone.

All the while, Tyler served as the band’s dynamic frontman, known for his outlandish stage presence, powerful vocals and flamboyant fashion sense. Success wasn’t always easy: Tyler battled drug abuse for many years, including several stints in rehab. Still, he has weathered the storm to become one of the most recognizable and respected frontmen in all of rock. Along the way, Aerosmith has earned four Grammy awards and induction in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Here’s a look at Steven Tyler’s life and career through pictures.

