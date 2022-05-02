Steven Spielberg Spotted In Upstate New York! Which Deli Did He Visit?

Have you ever bumped into a celebrity? If you were in the Hudson Valley in the last week you had a chance to run into one of the world's most famous and influential filmmakers in history!

Remember when you were a kid and you would run into your school teacher at the grocery store? How weird was that? To see them doing every day things outside of school was surreal. The same effect happens when you see a celebrity that isn't on TV, they are right in front of you!

Get our free mobile app

It would certainly be surprising to run into these celebrities in New York State but not out of the question. Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds, Tom Cruise and Liam Neeson are a few that have not only been spotted North of Westchester, many have homes here.

Late last week one of these celebrity encounters took place in Poughkeepsie at a local deli. According to an Instagram post, Rossi & Sons deli were open for business when in walks the man that produced 'Schindler's List', 'Saving Private Ryan', 'E.T.' and many, many more! Welcome Steven Spielberg.

No word on what brought Mr. Spielberg to Poughkeepsie but there he was! Visiting friends? Looking for an Upstate home? Producing a movie in the area? No matter what the reason, this moment created a lot of excitement for the popular deli and it's employees.

Keep an eye out. You could run into Derek Jeter, Tim Burton or Kelsey Grammer to name a few. Keep scrolling to see who else you might bump into in Upstate New York.

Celebrities You Might Run Into In Upstate New York...Because They Live Here

Inside Liam Neeson's 34,000 sq. ft., 200-Year-Old Sprawling Upstate Mansion