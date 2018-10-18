Steve Lukather’s Surprise at Pain-Free Session With Don Henley

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather recalled being surprised that his experience of recording for Eagles icon Don Henley ’s solo debut I Can’t Stand Still was pain-free.

The invitation to appear on the hit single “Dirty Laundry” was always going to lead to excitement, as Lukather told Uncle Joe Benson on the Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio show.

“It’s a great honor because I’m a huge Eagles fan,” he said. “It was a great honor for me to play on the same track as Joe Walsh , one of my heroes and a friend – but at the time it was mind-boggling. Here I am hanging with Henley and all these great cats. The music, and that voice, come on.”

Lukather noted that Henley was "very serious when it comes to work. You know me, my sense of humor – I had the same sense of humor when I was 14 that I do now. And I never edit my material for anybody, my kids, anybody. I am what I am, you take it for what it is.”

He remembered being relieved at finally making Henley laugh, then concentrated on the track. His job was to lay down the second solo, following Walsh’s contribution. “Don, he wanted to take more time, but ironically the solo I’d done on ‘Dirty Laundry’ is my first take – which is unheard of in Don’s world,” Lukather said. “He goes, ‘Done!’ and I went, ‘Really?’ I expected it to be painful!”

Be sure to listen to Ultimate Classic Rock Nights on more than 50 stations across the U.S. from 7PM until midnight, Monday through Friday. You can see the list of radio stations where it airs here .