Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation creating a Conditional Cannabis Cultivation Bill.

The legislation establishes a pathway for existing New York hemp farmers to apply for a license to grow cannabis in the 2022 growing season for the upcoming adult-use cannabis market.

"I am proud to sign this bill, which positions New York's farmers to be the first to grow cannabis and jump start the safe, equitable and inclusive new industry we are building," Governor Hochul said. "New York State will continue to lead the way in delivering on our commitment to bring economic opportunity and growth to every New Yorker in every corner of our great state."

Under the law, licensed cannabis farmers must meet certain requirements, including safe, sustainable and environmentally friendly cultivation practices.

Holders of the license must also participate in a social equity mentorship program where they provide training in cannabis cultivation and processing for social and economic equity partners, preparing them for potential roles in the industry.

With a conditional adult-use cannabis cultivation license, farmers will be able to grow cannabis outdoors or in a greenhouse for up to two years from the issuance of the license.

It also allows them to manufacture and distribute cannabis flower products without holding an adult-use processor or distributor license, until June 1, 2023

The state’s Office of Cannabis Management will be developing a license application process and opening the program as soon as possible.

New York legalized recreational marijuana use last year, but legal weed shops are not yet up and running.

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.

10 Fun Facts You May Not Have Known About New York Want to make some great conversation or impress someone with knowledge? Check out these 10 fun facts about New York State that not many people know.