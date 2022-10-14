CNY Dealership Drives to Keep Local Kids Warm This Winter; Here’s How

One local company is looking to protect kids this winter, but they need your help to do it.

Steet Ponte Auto Group is proud to bring back their 5th Annual Coats for Kids Drive. All donations aim to bundle up students from elementary schools in Utica, Rome, Herkimer, CVA, Gloversville, and Mayfield.

Bring On The Coats!

What are they looking for? A whole list of items!

Coats

Hats

Snow Pants

Scarves

Mittens

Snow Boots

Though they appreciate everyone's generosity, Steet Ponte does want to stress they need NEW clothing. They won't be accepting anything that was previously owned or worn, for the sake of protecting the children.

Hurry Now Before Time Runs Out!

You have until November 1st to send in any donations. What's even better is that it doesn't matter which of their locations you go to either. Every dealership will be accepting coat donations.

For a majority of their locations, they are open Monday-Thursday from 9am-7pm, Fridays from 9am-6pm, and Saturdays 9am-5pm. It's always a good time to stop by and pay them a visit.

Two child warm jackets. Red and blue MihailDechev loading...

Help keep local kids warm this winter with Steet Ponte. You donations will go a long way towards protecting kids from the elements, and allowing them to go outside and enjoy the snow this year.

