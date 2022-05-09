Stay Off The Road, Vehicles You Cannot Operate On Utica Streets

Following repeated complaints from local residents, the Utica Police Department recently conducted a motor bike-ATV enforcement detail, primarily in the North and East Utica areas.

Five dirt bikes were impounded.

12 traffic tickets were issued and two misdemeanor charges were levied.

Police says three juveniles were also stopped but not charged due to their ages.

Utica Police Utica Police loading...

Last year the City of Utica passed additional legislation outlining fines and impound fees for anyone caught operating these machines.

Police also want to remind City of Utica residents about New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law regarding motorized devices.

You cannot register or operate any of the motorized devices from the list below on any street, highway, parking lot, sidewalk or other area in New York State that allows public motor vehicle traffic.

You may be arrested or ticketed if you do.

Motorized Scooter - a device with a motor attached and a handlebar for a standing rider. An example of a motorized scooter is the device called the Go-ped.

- a device with a motor attached and a handlebar for a standing rider. An example of a motorized scooter is the device called the Go-ped. Mini-bike - a small, motorized device with two wheels and created for off-road use. A mini-bike doesn’t qualify as a moped, a motorcycle or an ATV.

- a small, motorized device with two wheels and created for off-road use. A mini-bike doesn’t qualify as a moped, a motorcycle or an ATV. Off-road Motorcycle (Dirt Bike) - A motorcycle designed for use on off-road trails or in off-road competitions. Unless exempt, these vehicles must be registered as an ATV

(Dirt Bike) - A motorcycle designed for use on off-road trails or in off-road competitions. Unless exempt, these vehicles must be registered as an ATV Go-Kart - a small, motorized device with four wheels, created for off-road use. You can’t register a go-kart as a motor vehicle or ATV because a go-kart doesn’t have the same equipment.

- a small, motorized device with four wheels, created for off-road use. You can’t register a go-kart as a motor vehicle or ATV because a go-kart doesn’t have the same equipment. Golf Cart (also referred to as Golf Car or Neighborhood Electric Vehicle) - a small motorized device with four wheels designed to carry people. You can’t register a golf cart as an ATV.

(also referred to as Golf Car or Neighborhood Electric Vehicle) - a small motorized device with four wheels designed to carry people. You can’t register a golf cart as an ATV. Motor-assisted Bicycle - a bicycle to which a small motor is attached. A motor-assisted bicycle doesn’t qualify for a registration as a motorcycle, moped or ATV and doesn’t have the same equipment.

Utica Police Utica Police loading...

Additionally, you cannot operate these devices in any City park or playground. If you operate an unregistered motor vehicle or device on a public right of way you run the risk or being arrested, issued a ticket, and/or having your device impounded

The Worst Spots for Panhandlers in Utica These intersections are where you're most likely to encounter a panhandler in Utica.

May- 45 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 44 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on March 28th, as we publish this article.