UPDATE: The gas leak has stopped and is confined.

Utica firefighters met with representatives from Tennessee Pipeline on Burrows Road in West Winfied. where the gas leak occurred, according to the Utica Fire Disptach. "They did have a gas leak here. The Mercaptan is still leaking."

Mercaptan is a harmless but strong-smelling gas that is added to natural gas, which is colorless and odorless, to make it easier to detect. The smell is expected to continue throughout the valley but other than it smelling terrible, there's no danger to the area.

There's a possible gas leak affect several portions of central New York. Oneida County Emergency Dispatch says the leak is affecting the New Hartford area including in Clayville, Willowvale, Clark Mills and Sauquoit.

Several fire departments, including Clayville are investigating the calls coming in of gas in the air. "Please stay inside and shut your windows."

If you smell natural gas call 911 an take precautions to see safe.

If you smell an odor similar to rotten eggs, even if it isn't very strong, National Grid wsuggests you should leave the area and call 911. Don’t assume someone else has already called.

Don’t light a match, smoke, flip a switch, ring a doorbell, or touch appliances or electronics, including your phone. Doing so can produce sparks that might cause the gas to explode.

Christine Dincik says she can smell it all the way in West Winfield.

Mandy Mitchell smells is on Route 69 in Rome.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.