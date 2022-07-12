State Police Looking For Missing Stillwater, NY Girl

State Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing Saratoga County girl.

Police say 13-year-old Allison Burns was last seen at about 8:30 Monday morning outside her home in Stillwater, NY.

Troopers say she got into a blue Honda CRV with an unknown person.

NYS Police NYS Police loading...

Her family has not seen or heard from her since.

Allison is 5-foot-4 inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair with pink highlights.

Anyone who has seen Allison is asked to contact the NYSP tip line at 1-800-448-3847 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

