A recent check on protocol for the purchase of alcoholic beverages at nearly two dozen Oneida County convenience stores found nearly all were in compliance with the law.

The Underage Drinking Initiative was conducted New York State Police who did a similar enforcement check in Herkimer County just a few weeks ago. The effort included seven New Hartford convenience stores, four in Utica, three in Clinton, two in Westmoreland, along with other shops.

Of the 22 checks conducted, State Police said 21 were found were found to be in compliance:

Fastrac 9249 River Rd Marcy, NY

9249 River Rd Marcy, NY Fastrac 384 N. Genesee St Utica, NY

384 N. Genesee St Utica, NY Byrne Dairy 20 Herkimer Rd Utica, NY

20 Herkimer Rd Utica, NY Fastrac 1301 Herkimer Rd. Utica, NY

1301 Herkimer Rd. Utica, NY Byrne Dairy 185 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY

185 Oriskany Blvd, Whitesboro, NY Fastrac 1400 Oriskany St Utica, NY

1400 Oriskany St Utica, NY Speedway 800 Oriskany Blvd Yorkville, NY

800 Oriskany Blvd Yorkville, NY Cliffs 4862 Commercial Drive New Hartford, NY

4862 Commercial Drive New Hartford, NY Rocks Liquors 280 Oriskany Blvd Yorkville, NY

280 Oriskany Blvd Yorkville, NY Runway 8515 Seneca Tpk New Hartford, NY

8515 Seneca Tpk New Hartford, NY Mirabito 8536 Senaca Tpk New Hartford, NY

8536 Senaca Tpk New Hartford, NY Seneca Liquors 8630 Seneca Tpk New Hartford, NY

8630 Seneca Tpk New Hartford, NY Cliffs 17 Genesee St New Hartford, NY

17 Genesee St New Hartford, NY Famco 28 Kellogg Rd New Hartford, NY

28 Kellogg Rd New Hartford, NY A-Plus/Sunoco 9272 Kellogg Rd New Hartford, NY

9272 Kellogg Rd New Hartford, NY Mirabito 3417 Oneida St Chadwicks, NY

3417 Oneida St Chadwicks, NY Cliffs 33 Utica St Clinton, NY

33 Utica St Clinton, NY Byrne Dairy 7767 Rt 5 Clinton, NY

7767 Rt 5 Clinton, NY Cliffs St 7481 St 5 Clinton, NY

St 7481 St 5 Clinton, NY Stewarts 5319 St Westmoreland, NY

5319 St Westmoreland, NY Cliffs 8429 Rt 69 Oriskany, NY

State Police did issue one ticket during the operation, saying the Circle K at 7296 Route 233 in Westmoreland was not found to be compliant with state law pertaining to the sale of alcohol to a person under 21.

A 25-year-old Utica woman, Christina Loomis, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 1st degree and Prohibitive sale of alcohol to a person under 21.

During the underage initiative held last month in Herkimer County, 10 of 13 locations checked were found to be in compliance.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

