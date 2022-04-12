A recent underage drinking initiative conducted by New York State Police in Herkimer County busted three stores for non-compliance. A clerk at each of the three convenience stores was also charged.

State Police say the underage sting was executed on April 5, at more than a dozen locations around the county. Ten stores were found to be in compliance, troopers said:

Stewarts, 8 Cold Brook Street, Poland, NY

8 Cold Brook Street, Poland, NY Country Store , 2114 State Route 29, Salisbury Center, NY

, 2114 State Route 29, Salisbury Center, NY Stewarts , 97 North Main Street, Dolgeville, NY

, 97 North Main Street, Dolgeville, NY Easy Mart, 6371 State Route 167, Dolgeville, NY

6371 State Route 167, Dolgeville, NY Stewarts , 32 North Ann Street, Little Falls, NY

, 32 North Ann Street, Little Falls, NY Sams Deli, 15 Furnace Street, Little Falls, NY

15 Furnace Street, Little Falls, NY Cliffs , 279 W Main St, Little Falls, NY

, 279 W Main St, Little Falls, NY Fastrak , 201 W State St, Herkimer, NY

, 201 W State St, Herkimer, NY Stewarts , 260 Mohawk St, Herkimer, NY

, 260 Mohawk St, Herkimer, NY Cliffs, 430 Mohawk St, Herkimer, NY

However, State Police officials issued tickets to the cashiers at three locations that were found to be in violation of the New York State law dealing the sale of alcohol to a person(s) under the age of 21.

Stewart's - 5 North Main Street, Middleville, NY

- 5 North Main Street, Middleville, NY Runway Mart - 4 North Ann Street, Little Falls, NY

- 4 North Ann Street, Little Falls, NY Cliffs, 412 E State St, Herkimer, NY

As a result, State Police say they charged three people - Savannah Dygert, 22, Lori Colvin, 50, and Andrew Edick, 35 - with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the first degree (PL 160.20) and Prohibitive Sale of Alcohol to a Person Under 21-years (ABC 65-1).

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: All persons mentioned above suspected of wrongdoing or charged in any cases are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

