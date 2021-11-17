Spring Farm Cares Provided An Update On The Dog Abandoned In Clinton New York

Spring Farm Cares of Clinton is providing an update about the story of one Central New Yorker who illegally abandoned a dog in their parking lot.

The update comes from Facebook:

There is lots of misinformation circulating regarding this case and we would like to clarify a few key points at this time. Spring Farm CARES has only the best interest of this dog, Bella, at heart.

According to the post, Spring Farm Cares wanted to silence any rumors on the internet.

1) The dog Bella has not been euthanized and is safe in a foster home at this time. This is due to the fact that Spring Farm CARES is no longer a facility designed to offer dogs long-term care.

2) Spring Farm CARES has turned the criminal investigation over to the proper authorities. Due to that fact, they were unable to talk about adoption possibilities at this time.

We appreciate the outpouring of support for Bella and promise that we will continue advocating for her safety and well-being.

On Sunday, November 14th at just about 6PM, Spring Farm Cares reports that someone abandoned a dog in their parking lot. If anyone has any information on the dog or the vehicle please contact Spring Farm Cares at help@springfarmcares.org.

Comments on Facebook on the page show a lot of the anger Central New York feels towards who ever abandoned the pup:

Tara Jennings: "When charges are officially filed everyone should call in and push so there isn't just a slap on the wrist consequences. This happens almost daily in the south from abandonment, abuse, over breeding, dumped animals, animals killed, and so much more with barely any penalty or enforcement to even the few laws in place. Thank you for what you have done to help, no animal should be labeled until properly tested."

We will continue to update you on this story.

