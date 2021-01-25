Snow Ridge ‘Women and Wine’ Back Outside Of Rome For January

Snow Ridge of Turin, just outside of Rome, will be hosting a January edition of "Women and Wine" to kick off 2021.

These “Women and Wine” monthly events are dedicated to engaging and celebrating women in snow sports. January's event will take place on Wednesday January 27th. This will be the first on-snow women and wine event.

We will have both skiing and snowboarding lessons available, for all levels, starting at 11am. We welcome those looking to brush up on their skills or take their riding to the next level, as well as those that are new to the sport and would like to see what it’s all about! After working hard on the hill, enjoy a complimentary lunch option and beverage by the fire to truly soak in what aprés ski is all about."

The cost of the program is $50 and includes a one hour group lesson, all day lift ticket, rentals for those who need equipment, lunch and a beverage.

We are so excited to bring together women in our community and continue to grow female engagement in snow sports! Sign up below to de-stress and toast to a great ski season ahead!

Snow Ridge will be following all Covid guidelines during this event, and future ones. You must be 21+ to participate.