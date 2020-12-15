Snow Ridge Hosting Women and Wine Month Events Outside Of Rome

Snow Ridge of Turin, just outside of Rome, will be hosting "Women and Wine" monthly events throughout the winter season.

These “Women and Wine” monthly events are dedicated to engaging and celebrating women in snow sports. You can join them starting on Wednesday, December 16th. The first event will be a yoga themed night.

The kick off will be an hour long Vinyasa Flow yoga class, taught by a Tier 1 Baptiste Certified instructor. This program is completely beginner friendly and all about fun! Following our class, we will enjoy complimentary mimosas and a light brunch option."

Future Women and Wine events will take place one Wednesday each month and will include a one hour lesson on snow from their new PSIA Certified Ski and Ride School Director, Jackie Mir. You'll also be able to enjoy a complimentary wine and social hour in the Tavern after each event.

We are so excited to bring together women in our community and continue to grow female engagement in snow sports! Sign up below to de-stress and toast to a great ski season ahead!

Snow Ridge will be following all Covid guidelines during this event, and future ones. Tickets are very limited in order to accommodate for proper distancing. Walk-ins will not be allowed. Tickets for Wednesday December 16th's event is $25, and you can buy them online. You must be 21+ to participate.