Voice Of Iconic Christmas Character Is From Lackawanna New York

The holiday movies are here and one of the most iconic ones has a major tie to Western New York.

At some point this Holiday season you are going to watch or at least hear about the snow miser. He is one of the main characters in the movie "The Year Without A Santa Claus". In the movie, the Snow Miser controls the cold weather on earth and is the brother of the Heat Miser who controls the warm weather. They are the sons of Mother Nature.

Well, the voice of the snow miser is from Lackawanna. Dick Shawn was an actor, comedian, and singer who grew up in Lackawanna. He did a one-man show called "The Second Greatest Entertainer in the Whole Wide World" for over 35 years around the world and worked in a variety of tv shows and movies.

Some people might even know him from his death. He collapsed on stage due to a heart attack but the audience thought it was part of the show and refused to leave the auditorium after a doctor began to administer CPR. He was 68 years old at the time of his death.

But his voice and his legacy lives on every Christmas season when the movie "The Year Without A Santa Claus" is played on tv around the county.

So next time you are singing along with "I'm Mister Ten Below, Friends call me Snow Miser, Whatever I touch Turns to snow in my clutch, I'm too much!" just know you are singing along with a Western New York native.

