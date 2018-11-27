Sloppy Conditions Causing Schools Delays For Central New York

With a winter storm looming, sloppy and wet road conditions have caused some schools in CNY to start their day a little late.

The schools listed above have called for a 2 Hour Delay, but we will continue to provide more schools and more details as they become available.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 3 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulation of up to a foot is possible in some areas of Oneida County and Herkimer County.

