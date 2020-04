The Slocum-Dickson Medical Group will be temporarily reducing hours of service because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Beginning on Monday, April 6th, Urgent Care, Laboratory and Radiology will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on weekdays and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on weekends.

Regular office hours for patient care will be temporarily reduced to 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.