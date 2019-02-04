Slash Announces 2019 North American Tour

Slash is continuing to promote last year's Living the Dream , his third album with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, with a month's worth of dates across North America this summer.

He'll begin at the Warfield Theater in San Francisco on July 15 and conclude at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on Aug. 13. Pre-sale for members of his fan club begins tomorrow at 10AM local time, and you can access it with the code SLASH19. All the dates are listed below; more information is available at his website.

Slash just wrapped up a tour of Asia, Australia and New Zealand and is heading to Europe, where he'll be through mid-March. After six weeks off the road, he has shows scheduled in Mexico and South America between May and early June, after which he'll go back to Europe for another month prior to these newly revealed dates.

In addition, he's appearing on American Rock 'n' Roll , the upcoming star-studded record by former Eagles guitarist Don Felder . He guests on the title track, and last month, Felder revealed details of how it happened.

“Slash lives really close to me,” Felder said. “He came over, brought his guitar, plugged into one of my amps and we traded off on some solos. He actually plays on the part of the song that mentions Guns N’ Roses by name.”

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators 2019 North American Tour Dates

7/15 – San Francisco, CA, the Warfield Theater

7/17 – Seattle, WA, Showbox SoDo

7/18 – Vancouver, BC, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

7/20 – Edmonton, AB, Edmonton Convention Centre

7/21 – Calgary, AB, Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

7/23 – Winnipeg, MB, Burton Cummings Theatre

7/25 – Milwaukee, WI, Pabst / Riverside / Turner Hall

7/26 – Windsor, ON, Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

7/29 – Toronto, ON, Rebel

7/31 – Port Chester, NY, the Capitol Theatre

8/1 – Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

8/3 – Prior Lake, MN, Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

8/6 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

8/7 – Fort Wayne, IN, Performance Pavilion at Sweetwater

8/9 – Council Bluffs, IA, Harrah's Stir Cove

8/12 – Atlanta, GA, Tabernacle Atlanta

8/13 – Orlando, FL, Hard Rock Live Orlando





Ranking Every Guns N' Roses Song