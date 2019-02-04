Boilermaker And Comets Partner Again On Erie Canal Race

For the second straight year, the Boilermaker Road Race and the Utica Comets are teaming up for the Erie Canal Race.

The race will take place on Sunday, May 19th.

All events, which include a half marathon, a two-person relay and a 5K will finish on the arena floor of the Adirondack Bank Center.

The races will be followed by a post-race party open to runners, spectators and the community.

“Last year’s race was a great proof of concept and we look forward to building on this truly unique event,” said Boilermaker Marketing Director, Jordan Peters. “The Comets and Adirondack Bank Center staff have been tremendous partners on this event. Everything they do is first class and hosting this event has proven to be no exception.”

Registration for all Erie Canal Events is currently underway.

All event information, including how to register, is available at eriecanalhalf.com.