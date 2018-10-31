SKYWARN Class Teaches You To Be A Storm Spotter

Drew Angerer, Getty Images

The Leonardsville FD is hosting a SkyWarn class to teach you what to look for when storms are coming.

The class is free and will be held on Saturday, November 17 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Leonardsville Fire hall on Mill Street.

 

During the 2-hour class you'll learn:

  • Basics of storm development
  • Fundamentals of storm structure
  • Identifying  potential severe weather features
  • Information to report & how to report information
  • Basic severe weather safety
  • How dual polarization radar works
  • About flooding, flash flooding, and landslides

For more information and to register go to weather.gov/bgm, click on SKYWARN (Weather Spotters) Winter Training schedule or call 315-525-7165.

BONUS VIDEO

Source: SKYWARN Class Teaches You To Be A Storm Spotter
Filed Under: national weather service, storm
Categories: Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top