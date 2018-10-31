SKYWARN Class Teaches You To Be A Storm Spotter

The Leonardsville FD is hosting a SkyWarn class to teach you what to look for when storms are coming.

The class is free and will be held on Saturday, November 17 from 4 - 6 p.m. at the Leonardsville Fire hall on Mill Street.

During the 2-hour class you'll learn:

Basics of storm development

Fundamentals of storm structure

Identifying potential severe weather features

Information to report & how to report information

Basic severe weather safety

How dual polarization radar works

About flooding, flash flooding, and landslides

For more information and to register go to weather.gov/bgm , click on SKYWARN (Weather Spotters) Winter Training schedule or call 315-525-7165.

BONUS VIDEO