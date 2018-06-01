Bad news for the Spider-Man -less Spider-Man cinematic universe. Gina Prince-Bythewood ‘s upcoming Silver & Black movie will no longer be hitting theaters next February.

The upcoming female superhero team-up about Silver Sable and Black Cat was expected to be Sony’s next Spidey spinoff following Venom . The film from the Beyond the Lights director was previously set to hit theaters February 8, 2019, but as Exhibitor Relations is reporting, it’s now been pulled from the studio’s release calendar. It isn’t entirely surprising that we wouldn’t be seeing the film next winter though. It hasn’t been cast yet and just a few months ago there were rumors of production halting. But instead of simply delaying the movie to a later date, Sony has it unlisted entirely, which is concerning.

The spinoff would follow Marvel Comics characters Black Cat, a burglar with marital arts skills, and Silver Sable, a mercenary with a company that hunts war criminals. Back in February, Captain Marvel writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer were brought on to pen the latest version of the script , following rewrites from Prince-Byethwood, Thor: Ragnarok ’s Chris Yost and Westworld ’s Lisa Joy.

The Hollywood Reporter claims Sony is allegedly searching for another date for the film. If so, there’s hope it’s not entirely dead in the water, and the studio may be planning to take the project in a different direction. In the mean time, we’ve still got Venom , hitting theaters October 5.