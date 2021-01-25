There is a movement in the making - Operation Valentine. A simple way to shower seniors with love by bombarding central New York nursing homes with cards for Valentine's Day.

Ky Reardon jokingly suggested bombarding a local care facility with Valentines to Thomas Phillips, a nursing home resident who has been writing 'Letters from the Inside' throughout the pandemic, giving readers a perspective on how COVID is affecting those within the facility. "I never expected Thomas to take my words to heart, But he did, asking for help to make it a reality."

Reardon jumped onboard finding as many facilities with addresses and phone numbers as he could. "This would be a remarkable opportunity for teachers, troop leaders, companies, anyone working and learning from home, to reach out and do something amazing for our shut in seniors."

Here is a list of central New York nursing homes. Some have the number of residents listed, along with a phone number to contact the Activity Director to let them know you'll be sending cards. Cupid has some facilities covered for Valentine's Day, which is also listed below. Please try and pick a place Cupid hasn't chosen yet.

Rome Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility

1500 N. James Street

Rome, NY 13440

315-338-7395

Shirley Cummings - Cupid

Betsy Ross Nursing Facility

84 residents

Activity Director - Kasandra Marrerow

1 Else Street

Rome, NY 13440

315-339-2220

Bethany Gardens Nursing Home.

94 residents

Activity Director - Mercedes Lagler

800 West Chestnut Street

Rome, NY 13440

315-339-3210

Ann Lieb - Cupid

The Grand

153 residents

Activity Director - Leigh Nichols

801 N. James Street

Rome, NY 13440

315-533-1600

Colonial Park

80 residents

Activity Director - Abby Harris

950 Floyd Ave

Rome, NY 13440

315-336-5400

Candy Smith Fike - Cupid

Sunset Nursing and Rehab Center

115 residents

Activity Director - Sabrina Underwood

232 Academy Street

Booneville, NY 13309

315-942-4301

Oneida Health Care ECF

140 residents

Activity Director - Gail Kieffer

323 Genesee Street

Oneida, NY 13421

Vale Haven

28 residents

Administrator - Denise Plourde

128 Main Street

Camden, NY 13316

315-245-1520

Ky Reardon - Cupid

Eastern Star Home and Infirmary

8290 State Route 69

Oriskany, NY 13424

315-736-9311

Katherine Luther Residential Healthcare and Rehab/Lutheran Home

110 Utica Road

Clinton, NY 13323

315-853-5515

St. Luke's Home -MVHS Rehab &Nursing Center

1650 Champlin Ave.

Utica, NY 13502

315-634-8600

Charles T. Sitrin Healthcare SNF

2050 Tilden Ave.

New Hartford, NY 13413

315-797-3114

Presbyterian Home and Services

4290 Middle Settlement Road

New Hartford, NY 13413

315-757-7509

The Terrace at Woodlawn

8299 Turin Road

Rome, NY 13448

315-336-0307

Pat Plopper - Cupid

If you know a facility that you'd like to add to the list, email Polly@BigFrog104.com.