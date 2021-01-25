Shower Seniors With Love By Sending Valentines to Central New York Nursing Homes
There is a movement in the making - Operation Valentine. A simple way to shower seniors with love by bombarding central New York nursing homes with cards for Valentine's Day.
Ky Reardon jokingly suggested bombarding a local care facility with Valentines to Thomas Phillips, a nursing home resident who has been writing 'Letters from the Inside' throughout the pandemic, giving readers a perspective on how COVID is affecting those within the facility. "I never expected Thomas to take my words to heart, But he did, asking for help to make it a reality."
Reardon jumped onboard finding as many facilities with addresses and phone numbers as he could. "This would be a remarkable opportunity for teachers, troop leaders, companies, anyone working and learning from home, to reach out and do something amazing for our shut in seniors."
Here is a list of central New York nursing homes. Some have the number of residents listed, along with a phone number to contact the Activity Director to let them know you'll be sending cards. Cupid has some facilities covered for Valentine's Day, which is also listed below. Please try and pick a place Cupid hasn't chosen yet.
Rome Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility
1500 N. James Street
Rome, NY 13440
315-338-7395
Shirley Cummings - Cupid
Betsy Ross Nursing Facility
84 residents
Activity Director - Kasandra Marrerow
1 Else Street
Rome, NY 13440
315-339-2220
Bethany Gardens Nursing Home.
94 residents
Activity Director - Mercedes Lagler
800 West Chestnut Street
Rome, NY 13440
315-339-3210
Ann Lieb - Cupid
The Grand
153 residents
Activity Director - Leigh Nichols
801 N. James Street
Rome, NY 13440
315-533-1600
Colonial Park
80 residents
Activity Director - Abby Harris
950 Floyd Ave
Rome, NY 13440
315-336-5400
Candy Smith Fike - Cupid
Sunset Nursing and Rehab Center
115 residents
Activity Director - Sabrina Underwood
232 Academy Street
Booneville, NY 13309
315-942-4301
Oneida Health Care ECF
140 residents
Activity Director - Gail Kieffer
323 Genesee Street
Oneida, NY 13421
Vale Haven
28 residents
Administrator - Denise Plourde
128 Main Street
Camden, NY 13316
315-245-1520
Ky Reardon - Cupid
Eastern Star Home and Infirmary
8290 State Route 69
Oriskany, NY 13424
315-736-9311
Katherine Luther Residential Healthcare and Rehab/Lutheran Home
110 Utica Road
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5515
St. Luke's Home -MVHS Rehab &Nursing Center
1650 Champlin Ave.
Utica, NY 13502
315-634-8600
Charles T. Sitrin Healthcare SNF
2050 Tilden Ave.
New Hartford, NY 13413
315-797-3114
Presbyterian Home and Services
4290 Middle Settlement Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
315-757-7509
The Terrace at Woodlawn
8299 Turin Road
Rome, NY 13448
315-336-0307
Pat Plopper - Cupid
If you know a facility that you'd like to add to the list, email Polly@BigFrog104.com.