3-Year-Old Autistic Rome Girl Creates Valentine’s Day Cards For Seniors
A 3-year-old autistic Rome girl is showering several seniors with love, creating dozens of Valentine's Day cards for nursing home residents.
Abigail Fosella has autism and her school is closed for another month. "We though it would be a fun craft to do to keep her happy and busy," said mom Naomi.
Abigail made 30 Valentine's Day cards and dropped them off Spressos in Rome. "They have a card drop off there," explained Naomi. "A bunch of people are doing this. It's wonderful."
You can join Abigail and shower our central New York seniors with some love through Operation Valentine. Below is a list of nursing homes, the number of residents, addresses, contact numbers and cupids for each home.
Rome Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility
1500 N. James Street
Rome, NY 13440
315-338-7395
Shirley Cummings - Cupid
Betsy Ross Nursing Facility
84 residents
Activity Director - Kasandra Marrerow
1 Else Street
Rome, NY 13440
315-339-2220
Terrie Townsend - Cupid
Bethany Gardens Nursing Home.
94 residents
Activity Director - Mercedes Lagler
800 West Chestnut Street
Rome, NY 13440
315-339-3210
Ann Lieb - Cupid
Debbie Puccio - Cupid
The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing
153 residents
Activity Director - Leigh Nichols
801 N. James Street
Rome, NY 13440
315-533-1600
Katarina Barber - Cupid
Rennae Marshall-Christman - Cupid
The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing
220 residents/beds
Activity Director - Kayla Snyder
1657 Sunset Ave
Utica, NY
315-797-7392
The House of the Good Shepherd - Cupid
Proctor High School Key Club & Students
The Mohawk Homestead
37 residents
Marketing Coordinator - Lisa Gollegly
62 East Main Street
Mohawk, New York
315-866-1841
Colonial Park
80 residents
Activity Director - Abby Harris
950 Floyd Ave
Rome, NY 13440
315-336-5400
Candy Smith Fike - Cupid
Aly Danielson - Cupid
Sunset Nursing and Rehab Center
115 residents
Activity Director - Sabrina Underwood
232 Academy Street
Booneville, NY 13309
315-942-4301
JoAnn Ballard and STEAM after school program from Dody Pratt Northern Arts and Community Center - Cupids
Lori Barley - Cupid
Oneida Health Care ECF
140 residents
Activity Director - Gail Kieffer
323 Genesee Street
Oneida, NY 13421
Emily Peters - Cupid
Vale Haven
28 residents
Administrator - Denise Plourde
128 Main Street
Camden, NY 13316
315-245-1520
Ky Reardon - Cupid
Eastern Star Home and Infirmary
Activity Director - Dina Weimer
8290 State Route 69
Oriskany, NY 13424
315-736-9311
BNY Mellon (Heart Oriskany) - Cupid
Amanda Ruiz-Zayes - Cupid
Katherine Luther Residential Healthcare and Rehab/Lutheran Home
110 Utica Road
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5515
Kelly Anderson & Kim Webster - Cupid
St. Luke's Home - MVHS Rehab &Nursing Center
1650 Champlin Ave.
Utica, NY 13502
315-634-8600
Paula M do Antonio - Cupid
Charles T. Sitrin Healthcare SNF
2050 Tilden Ave.
New Hartford, NY 13413
315-797-3114
BNY Mellon (Heart Oriskany) - Cupid
Sue Kaier's 6th grade class at Rome City School
Presbyterian Home and Services
4290 Middle Settlement Road
New Hartford, NY 13413
315-757-7509
Cupid
The Terrace at Woodlawn
8299 Turin Road
Rome, NY 13448
315-336-0307
Pat Plopper - Cupid
Amy Evans - Cupid
Denise Wright - Cupid
The Pines at Utica
117 Residents
Activity Director - Ebony Stenson
1800 Butterfield Ave.
Utica, NY 13501
325-797-3570
Jo Ann Rappa Jarrett - Cupid
Brookdale Senior Living/Retirement Home
70 Residents Independent Living
40 Residents Memory Care Wing
Activity Director - Rich Couch
99 Brookside Drive
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-1224
Michel Mcnichol - Cupid
Willowpark Assisted Living
60 residents
Contact - Regina Talerico
1550 Herkimer Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-732-2257
Shirley Garcia - Cupid
Jim Reg - Cupid
Focus Oneida Center
88 residents
Contact - Mary Keller
1445 Kemble Street
Utica, NY 13501
315-732-0100
Thomas Phillips - Cupid
Masonic Home ***(this facility stated it had to be All or Nothing)
252 Residents Health Pavilion
50 Residents Wiley Hall
Activity Director - Jay Snow 315 798 4800
or Mara Mulligan 315 798 4703
2159 Bleecker Street
Utica, NY 13501
Elaine Davis and family - Cupids
Thomas Phillips - Cupid
Gail C. Dunham-Plasson - Cupid
If you know a facility that you'd like to add to the list or one you'd like to be a Cupid for, email Polly@BigFrog104.com.