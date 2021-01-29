3-Year-Old Autistic Rome Girl Creates Valentine’s Day Cards For Seniors

A 3-year-old autistic Rome girl is showering several seniors with love, creating dozens of Valentine's Day cards for nursing home residents.

Abigail Fosella has autism and her school is closed for another month. "We though it would be a fun craft to do to keep her happy and busy," said mom Naomi.

Photo Credit - Naomi Fosella

Abigail made 30 Valentine's Day cards and dropped them off Spressos in Rome. "They have a card drop off there," explained Naomi. "A bunch of people are doing this. It's wonderful."

You can join Abigail and shower our central New York seniors with some love through Operation Valentine. Below is a list of nursing homes, the number of residents, addresses, contact numbers and cupids for each home.

Photo Credit - Naomi Fosella

Rome Hospital Skilled Nursing Facility

1500 N. James Street

Rome, NY 13440

315-338-7395

Shirley Cummings - Cupid

Betsy Ross Nursing Facility

84 residents

Activity Director - Kasandra Marrerow

1 Else Street

Rome, NY 13440

315-339-2220

Terrie Townsend - Cupid

Bethany Gardens Nursing Home.

94 residents

Activity Director - Mercedes Lagler

800 West Chestnut Street

Rome, NY 13440

315-339-3210

Ann Lieb - Cupid

Debbie Puccio - Cupid

The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing

153 residents

Activity Director - Leigh Nichols

801 N. James Street

Rome, NY 13440

315-533-1600

Katarina Barber - Cupid

Rennae Marshall-Christman - Cupid

The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing

220 residents/beds

Activity Director - Kayla Snyder

1657 Sunset Ave

Utica, NY

315-797-7392

The House of the Good Shepherd - Cupid

Proctor High School Key Club & Students

The Mohawk Homestead

37 residents

Marketing Coordinator - Lisa Gollegly

62 East Main Street

Mohawk, New York

315-866-1841

Colonial Park

80 residents

Activity Director - Abby Harris

950 Floyd Ave

Rome, NY 13440

315-336-5400

Candy Smith Fike - Cupid

Aly Danielson - Cupid

Sunset Nursing and Rehab Center

115 residents

Activity Director - Sabrina Underwood

232 Academy Street

Booneville, NY 13309

315-942-4301

JoAnn Ballard and STEAM after school program from Dody Pratt Northern Arts and Community Center - Cupids

Lori Barley - Cupid

Oneida Health Care ECF

140 residents

Activity Director - Gail Kieffer

323 Genesee Street

Oneida, NY 13421

Emily Peters - Cupid

Vale Haven

28 residents

Administrator - Denise Plourde

128 Main Street

Camden, NY 13316

315-245-1520

Ky Reardon - Cupid

Eastern Star Home and Infirmary

Activity Director - Dina Weimer

8290 State Route 69

Oriskany, NY 13424

315-736-9311

BNY Mellon (Heart Oriskany) - Cupid

Amanda Ruiz-Zayes - Cupid

Katherine Luther Residential Healthcare and Rehab/Lutheran Home

110 Utica Road

Clinton, NY 13323

315-853-5515

Kelly Anderson & Kim Webster - Cupid

St. Luke's Home - MVHS Rehab &Nursing Center

1650 Champlin Ave.

Utica, NY 13502

315-634-8600

Paula M do Antonio - Cupid

Charles T. Sitrin Healthcare SNF

2050 Tilden Ave.

New Hartford, NY 13413

315-797-3114

BNY Mellon (Heart Oriskany) - Cupid

Sue Kaier's 6th grade class at Rome City School

Presbyterian Home and Services

4290 Middle Settlement Road

New Hartford, NY 13413

315-757-7509

Cupid

The Terrace at Woodlawn

8299 Turin Road

Rome, NY 13448

315-336-0307

Pat Plopper - Cupid

Amy Evans - Cupid

Denise Wright - Cupid

The Pines at Utica

117 Residents

Activity Director - Ebony Stenson

1800 Butterfield Ave.

Utica, NY 13501

325-797-3570

Jo Ann Rappa Jarrett - Cupid

Brookdale Senior Living/Retirement Home

70 Residents Independent Living

40 Residents Memory Care Wing

Activity Director - Rich Couch

99 Brookside Drive

Clinton, NY 13323

315-853-1224

Michel Mcnichol - Cupid

Willowpark Assisted Living

60 residents

Contact - Regina Talerico

1550 Herkimer Road

Utica, NY 13501

315-732-2257

Shirley Garcia - Cupid

Jim Reg - Cupid

Focus Oneida Center

88 residents

Contact - Mary Keller

1445 Kemble Street

Utica, NY 13501

315-732-0100

Thomas Phillips - Cupid

Masonic Home ***(this facility stated it had to be All or Nothing)

252 Residents Health Pavilion

50 Residents Wiley Hall

Activity Director - Jay Snow 315 798 4800

or Mara Mulligan 315 798 4703

2159 Bleecker Street

Utica, NY 13501

Elaine Davis and family - Cupids

Thomas Phillips - Cupid

Gail C. Dunham-Plasson - Cupid

If you know a facility that you'd like to add to the list or one you'd like to be a Cupid for, email Polly@BigFrog104.com.